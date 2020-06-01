Investar Bank has purchased the first floor of its office building on Coursey Boulevard, giving the bank complete ownership of the property.
Investar paid nearly $1.8 million for the property at 10500 Coursey, according to documents filed Friday afternoon with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Court Plaza Investments LLC of Baton Rouge, made up of Thomas Bessleman Sr. and Donnie Jarreau.
Investar had its offices on the third floor of the building since 2014. In 2016, it bought the second floor for $1.6 million from the city-parish government.
“Owning the entire building now completes the re-branding efforts for Investar Tower,” said John D’Angelo, president and chief executive officer of the bank.
The first floor has 18,583 square feet of space.
Investar does not plan to occupy the first floor and it will remain as is. There are two vacant suites, with a total of just over 4,300 square feet that the bank plans to lease out.