Baton Rouge-based Lit Pizza, the fast-growing chain that allows diners to create their own customized pies, has signed a lease to open a location on Corporate Boulevard.

Lit is set to move into the space at 7474 Corporate that had been occupied by Smashburger, until the burger restaurant closed in mid-December. The restaurant is expected to open by mid-July, said Ozzie Fernandez, who co-founded Lit Pizza in 2016. About 30 full- and part-time employees will work at the restaurant.

Izzo’s founders plan pizza business: Variety of toppings, affordable price Lit Pizza, a fast-casual restaurant, is set to open this summer in a Southgate shopping center near LSU.

“We’ve had a great response,” he said. “We’re just looking to fill the voids in Baton Rouge.”

Fernandez co-founded the Izzo’s Illegal Burrito chain. Like Izzo’s, the concept of Lit is built on customers being able to choose their own ingredients. At Lit, they select toppings they want on their choice of crust with whatever sauce they want. Pizzas can be topped with everything from dairy free cheese to andouille, then are cooked in a blast-fired oven. The restaurant also offers signature pies.

There are five Lit Pizzas open in metro Baton Rouge and a sixth under construction in Central in the Shoe Creek development.