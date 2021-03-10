The Yard Milkshake Bar, which serves over-the-top dairy treats topped with everything from Girl Scout cookies to doughnuts, is set to open its first Louisiana location in the Highland Park Marketplace.
The Gulf Shores, Alabama-based chain will take up about 1,900 square feet in the shopping center at the corner of Highland and Old Perkins roads, said Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty. Chadwick handles leasing for the shopping center.
The opening date for The Yard isn’t known yet, although the business did apply for a building permit Tuesday.
The Yard was founded in 2017 by the husband-and-wife team of Logan and Chelsea Green. The business was featured on “Shark Tank” in 2019, which led to a $400,000 investment from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
Along with milkshakes and ice cream sundaes, The Yard also sells ice cream and edible cookie dough — it doesn’t contain raw eggs.
The chain currently has 10 locations in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Virginia and is set to open locations in Phoenix; Destin, Florida, and Madison, Alabama.