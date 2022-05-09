One of the finalists to become executive director of the Downtown Development District said Monday he would work to establish passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, make Baton Rouge a stronger destination location and encourage cutting edge infill developments.
James Slaughter, a consultant and economic developer from Rome, New York, told members of the DDD Search Committee he understood the job would entail “replacing a legend.” Davis Rhorer led the district from the time it was formed in 1987 until he died in March 2021 from COVID-19.
The new executive director needs to enhance what is being done at the DDD and move on, not replace current operations, he said.
“What attracted me to this position is I see the potential for a comprehensive team approach to make things work,” Slaughter said.
Establishing rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans would be one of those areas where getting groups out of their silos to work together would be useful, Slaughter said. He called establishment of rail service “a game changer,” because it would create activity nodes around each of the rail stations.
The current plan for passenger rail calls for building a station near the Electric Depot on Government Street.
Slaughter has worked in planning and economic development in the public and private sector. He was director of policy planning and development for the city of East Orange, New Jersey. He highlight several developments he was a part of, including the redevelopment of a former college campus that led to the construction of 62 single family homes and 18 townhomes, a rail terminal and the Cicely L. Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts, a combined elementary, middle and high school campus.
Slaughter said the fact that he would be coming from outside Louisiana would have its pros and cons. One positive is that he would “have an unbiased look at things.”
But the negative would be that he wouldn’t have a background in the area and would have to work harder because he’s an outsider.
“Obviously I would have to learn the community quickly,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of time to develop an understanding of what’s going on.”
The DDD Search Committee is set to meet Tuesday morning with the other executive director finalist, Whitney Sayal, assistant director of urban trails at BREC and a former DDD staffer. A meet-and-greet breakfast with the public will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the DDD office at 247 Florida St., followed by an interview from 10 a.m. to noon. The interview will include a presentation, followed by questions from the search committee and attendees.
The DDD Executive Director Search Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the candidates and make a recommendation to the full board. After the DDD selects an executive director, the hire must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.