b1Bank said it has reached a $211 million deal to acquire Houma-based Pedestal Bank, a move that will make it the third largest bank headquartered in Louisiana.

Under the deal, which is set to close as soon as the second quarter, Pedestal shareholders will receive about $21.8 million in cash and 7.6 million shares of b1Bank common stock. Shares of b1Bank closed at $24.42 Wednesday.