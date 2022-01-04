The owners of the popular Essen Lane sushi restaurant Ichiban have purchased the former Copeland’s of New Orleans building for $1.7 million and plan to open a new restaurant there.
Wong Assets paid $1.7 million for the building at 4957 Essen, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Austin represented the buyers, while Evan Scroggs and Dexter Shill of NAI/Latter & Blum and Donnie Jarreau of Jarreau Real Estate represented Copelands.
The Wongs don’t have any plans to open a sushi restaurant in the space or move Ichiban, Austin said. “This will be a new concept in a great location, near the interstate and the Health District,” she said.
The 7,500-square-foot building has been vacant since early 2020, when Batch 13 moved into the IBM building downtown. Copeland’s moved out in spring 2019, when it was incorporated into the Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro by the Mall of Louisiana.