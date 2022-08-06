Thrift stores have been close to Alecia McCray’s heart since she was a teenager. But with prices climbing for just about everything, McCray has found herself venturing into them more often these days.
McCray, a 30-year-old florist from Baton Rouge, spent early Friday afternoon wandering up and down the aisles of Our Hope Thrift Store, located on Goodwood Boulevard. She perused clothes, knick knacks and whatever other treasures she could find.
McCray said she tries to keep a mental note of her weekly spending. Going to thrift stores helps with her mission.
“Buying things retail right now is just like throwing your money away,” McCray said.
With no end to rising prices in sight, Baton Rouge residents like McCray are tightening their belts by shopping for cheaper options wherever possible. They’re also leaning more on the region’s network of charitable organizations, which say they’re facing their own issues as demand for their services keeps climbing.
“Certainly, over the course of the pandemic, we’ve been busy, but over the course of the last two months, there are numbers that we haven’t seen in quite a while,” said Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a Baton Rouge charitable organization.
Thrifty times
Thrift stores, known for vintage selections at a fraction of their original price, are an easy first stop for customers looking to save some cash.
Mary Alexander, a 56-year-old UPS worker, said she has been going to thrift stores more than usual.
“I always check here first before I even go to Amazon or pay retail,” she said. “I’m more likely to find it at the thrift store.”
Alexander said she’s also checking as many stores as possible for sales, particularly meat or vegetables.
“I’m not a rich person,” she joked. “I’ve always known how to tighten the belt. This really isn’t new for me. Just tighten it a little tighter, trying to make that dollar stretch a little farther.”
Chiquania Gallow, manager of Our Hope Thrift and Donation Center, said the Goodwood Boulevard store has “definitely” seen an increase in customer traffic since March, when gas prices first shot through the roof.
“I’ve had customers tell me, ‘I don’t want to go to the mall. I want to be able to save some money,’” she said.
It isn't only thrift stores seeing increased business. Stores such as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have seen a 19.5% increase in weekly foot traffic in the second quarter compared to 2021, according to retail analyst placer.ai., which specializes in monitoring customer traffic.
The increase may be because discount stores have sought to expand, but it could be because people are switching their habits because of high prices. Data from the National Retail Federation indicates 47% of Americans are switching to cheaper alternatives for goods, and 41% are shopping at discount stores for at least some of their necessities to offset cost.
Trouble with bills
Rising gas and grocery prices have forced more people into a population group known as ALICE, short for asset limited and income constrained but employed, said Acaldo of St. Vincent de Paul.
Demand has grown for St. Vincent de Paul’s services, including shelter and dining, but the charitable organization has seen a “remarkably large call volume” for rental and utility bill assistance in the last few months, Acaldo said.
“In my 33 years at St. Vincent, I’ve never seen things kind of align like they have relative to rents being so very high right now, utility bills high, not only because of the cost increase but also because of the high temperatures,” Acaldo said. “It’s just almost like a perfect storm. There’s no doubt that there are people that are really having trouble paying all of their bills right now.”
Acaldo also noted that stock market turbulence has erased some wealth that otherwise could have been donated to charity.
“Although giving is happening, people are not maybe in the position to give as much,” he said. “That impacts our ability to respond as well. The way we do things is just to do the best we can and be very good stewards of the support that the community has blessed us with.”
Just like St. Vincent de Paul, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s customer volume has swelled this year by roughly 10%, President and CEO Mike Manning said.
“We see a lot of the working poor who have to make the choice between gas to get to work or food on the table,” Manning said. “With the rising utility bills, that’s the other issue, especially for seniors, on top of food and fuel prices. They have to try to keep their homes cool enough for them to really survive. How do they afford that with the significant increase in electricity bills?”
The organization’s food and fuel costs have also spiked, Manning said, estimating that diesel costs have ballooned by 67% in the last few months. “Everything’s gone up,” he said.
As a result, the Food Bank has revamped its strategies. It has redrawn delivery routes to trim diesel usage and orders food months in advance to avoid cancellations.
“We’ve had to redesign what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” he said. “Our utility bills are significantly higher than they’ve been over past summers.”
Inflation relief not expected soon
Of further concern is how long inflation may last, which could affect donations in the fall and winter, Manning said. Donations have held steady so far, but they tend to rise later in the year around the holiday season.
“We don’t know what that’s going to look like,” he said. “It’s really concerning going into that (season) with inflation, with the effects of the recession.”
Relief from inflation is not expected to end anytime soon, said Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The only way of controlling inflation is by decreasing the money supply, which the the Federal Reserve is trying to do by raising interest rates.
Stubbornly low interest rates during the height of COVID-19 and direct payments to Americans have led to an over-inflated economy. he said.
It can take years for things to stabilize, he said.
“I think there’s probably a 50% chance we are already in a recession,” Wagner said. “I think the odds are that we’re going to end up nationally in a recession in the second half of this year. I think there are too many economic indicators that deteriorated rapidly in the last couple of months.”
Advocate Contributing Writer Stephen Marcantel contributed to this report