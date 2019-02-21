H&E Equipment Services Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.1 million, or 70 cents per diluted share, compared to $85.9 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The construction and industrial equipment service provider said it recorded tax expense of $9.7 million versus an income tax benefit of $58.4 million a year ago linked to a one-time revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities resulting from the decrease in the corporate federal income tax rate enacted in December 2017.
The company said revenues increased 17.4% to $346.0 million versus $294.7 million a year ago. Rental revenue increased 27.6% to $163.0 million; new equipment sales, 7.1% to $79.7 million; used equipment sales, 17.8% to $37.8 million; parts sales, 9.1% to $30.5 million. Service revenue decreased 3.3% to $15.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $76.6 million, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was $1.24 billion.
CEO and President Brad Barber said the outlook for 2019 is positive: industry rental revenue is forecast to increase, growth in non-residential construction markets is expected to continue and larger contractor customers remain confident about the level of projects in their pipelines.