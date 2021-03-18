A new report released by Google said the internet giant generated $1.06 billion in economic activity in Louisiana during 2020, by helping more than 17,500 businesses, publishers and nonprofits increase their online presence.
More than 234,000 businesses in the state use Google to connect directly with customers. The report spotlights what Google has done for several businesses, including:
BBQGuys in Baton Rouge, an online retailer of grills and patio furniture. BBQGuys said 94% of its sales come through Google. The company has a YouTube channel with over 127,000 subscribers where employees give expert overviews of grills and smokers and provide recipes on how to cook everything from bacon wrapped meatloaf to seared Ahi tuna.
Queork, a New Orleans company that makes shoes, handbags and dog collars from cork. The 8-year old business has reported 60% annual growth. Owners Amanda Dailey and Julie Araujo credit that to a host of Google products, such as Google Analytics, which helps them optimize their website and YouTube, where they post videos of how they make items from cork.
Triumph Krav Maga, a Metairie self-defense studio and gym. Owner Vinay Chary said 75% of his business comes from the internet and Google’s AdWords advertising program drives 40% of sales. Chary said he’s seeing a return of $4 for every $1 spent on advertising.
Kaleidoscope Hair Products, a New Orleans company that sells products aimed at restoring hair follicles. Owner Jesseca Dupart said Google has helped her sell products overseas and reach tens of thousands of customers.