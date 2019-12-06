New Orleans-based water tech startup Aquaculture Systems opened a laboratory several years ago inside LSU's Innovation Park in Baton Rouge. Now the company has relocated its operations to the Capital City as it expands.
Aquaculture Systems had only two employees when it first came to Baton Rouge with a plan to commercialize water filtration technology developed by former LSU professors Ron Malone and Douglas Drennan. As it grew, the startup maintained operations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, but has decided to consolidate those operations as it moves forward.
Despite the aquaculture name, its technology has been adapted to serve customers now ranging from wastewater treatment facilities to petroleum waste filtration projects, propelling the company to more than a dozen employees and revenue estimates totaling $4 million this year.
The filtration systems can handle a few million gallons of water each day, using plastic beads manufactured in the Baton Rouge metro area that are then covered in a biological film. The company was bought by brothers Ron and Rick Malone after Drennan died in 2014. Ron Malone is a longtime LSU professor who specialized in environmental engineering and retired in recent years to pursue the business.
Aquaculture Systems Technologies had anticipated moving into a new building financed by a private developer on LSU Innovation Park’s campus that was approved by LSU Board of Supervisors, but that project was put on hold.
Instead, the company moved into the northern edge of downtown Baton Rouge into an industrial building along Choctaw and North 3rd Street in September and recently closed the New Orleans office.
“The configuration of the building is ideal for our expansion plans and being in close proximity to LSU is a huge benefit to us for (research and development) and recruiting purposes,” Malone said in a news release.
The startup has a goal to hit $10 million in revenue next year and ambitions of $100 million in annual sales some day.
“We will finally have enough room where we will start to grow,” Malone told The Advocate earlier this year.
The real estate brokers involved in the deal were at Baton Rouge-based Elifin Realty.