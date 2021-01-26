ExxonMobil's proposed modernization of its Baton Rouge refinery would have an economic impact of at least $277 million spent with businesses in Louisiana, of which $226 million would be spent in Baton Rouge, the company says.
The company said it is carving out at least $3.5 million with diverse suppliers and $1 million for suppliers in north Baton Rouge.
If the project is approved, ExxonMobil would invest several hundred million dollars in the modernization, but is only revealing about $240 million of its proposed investment, based on what's potentially eligible for tax breaks.
The state Board of Commerce and Industry is expected on Friday to vote on whether the project's Industrial Tax Exemption program request should move forward.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school board, metropolitan council and the sheriff's office will then decide in coming months on whether to approve up to 80% property tax abatement for 10 years worth $20 million in exchange for $230.5 million in upgrades at the refinery.
A final investment decision by the company is expected this year and is partially dependent upon tax breaks being approved. Construction could begin about halfway through the year.
The oil giant hired Stephen Barnes, economist and director of the Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, to conduct an economic impact study about the proposed site modernization, released on Tuesday.
The project would generate $6.7 million for the Sheriff's Office, $20 million in property taxes for East Baton Rouge Parish and $21.9 million for the East Baton Rouge School District if approved, the report said. ExxonMobil also is expected to use the state's workforce development training program FastStart.
ExxonMobil expects to spend several hundred million dollars at the refinery to make it more competitive and position it for a potential major expansion in the future.
The projects would enable the processing of new types of crude oil while reducing environmental emissions at the site.
The company expects to pay $4 million in sales taxes from construction and another $2.7 million in sales taxes during operations. Over a 20-year period, the company expects to pay $21.8 million in property taxes.
More than 1,200 construction jobs would be supported through 2023. There are no new permanent jobs tied to the proposed project but the company says that since the industry as a whole has been shedding jobs in recent years the investment will help protect existing jobs. As a result, it's estimated that 84 jobs at the refinery would not be lost over the next decade. ExxonMobil has 1,300 existing jobs, which include engineers, operators and technicians working at the refinery.