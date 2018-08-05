BATON ROUGE AREA
Jeremy Clark, general manager of Dugas Pest Control, has been named to the board of directors of the National Pest Management Association for a two-year term.
Clark also is president-elect of the Louisiana Pest Management Association.
The Optometry Association of Louisiana elected Dr. Cory Boudreaux, of Focal Point Eye Care in Baton Rouge, as president.
Also elected to the board of directors was Dr. Jonathan Bowman, of Williamson Eye Care, president-elect.
Katie Peaslee has been promoted to assistant clinic director at the Brittany Drive location of Baton Rouge Physical Therapy – Lake.
Peaslee is a physical therapist. The Alexandria native studied at LSU and earned her doctorate in physical therapy from LSU-Shreveport.
Sasso has hired Chris Trahan to oversee the agency's public relations activities and direct media outreach, internal, external and crisis communication efforts for the agency and its clients.
Trahan has more than 20 years of experience in the fields of public relations, communications and media relations, most recently working at Zehnder Communications, and serving more than six years as director of communications and community engagement for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
Ann Trappey has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.
Other officers are Mike Manning, president elect; Haggai Davis, vice president; Mawe Takyi, secretary; Bruce Jason MacMorran, treasurer; and Chris Harrell, sergeant at arms.
Directors are George Bell, Tina Holland, David LaCour, Chard Richard, Rock Rockenbaugh, Pamela Shaver and Tom Waguespack.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Antonia Keller has been named vice president by the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.
Keller will expand her role as she continues leading event fundraising and the foundation’s programs to provide opportunities for youth. Keller served as director of operations and lead the development and implementation of a number of initiatives aimed at furthering the organization’s impact locally and nationally. Keller received her bachelor’s degree from LSU.
Stephanie Pierce, program director for baccalaureate articulation, CARE and nurse educator MSN programs at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, has been elected secretary of the American Nurses Association, effective Jan. 1, 2019.
At the school of nursing, Pierce is responsible for the day-to-day operations of three programs: the Career Alternative RN Education Program, the RN to BSN Program and nurse educator master’s program.
Randy Adams, president and owner of Sea Support Ventures LLC, was sworn in as an interim port commissioner for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.
Adams represents Seat I, left vacant by the death of his father-in-law, Ervin "Vin" Bruce. Adams will serve as commissioner for the remainder of the board's term through 2018.
Parker Sams has been named general manager of the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel.
Sams was general manager for Crescent Hotels & Resorts, with various properties that included The Adolphus in Dallas and previously managed Remington hotels that included Lakeway Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas; La Concha Key West in Florida; and Melrose Georgetown Hotel in Washington, D.C. He earned a bachelor's degree in hotel management from Metropolitan State University of Denver.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Kris Cangelosi, artistic director and owner of Cangelosi Dance Project, has been appointed president of the board of directors for Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana.
Other officers are Vice President Annette Droddy, assistant executive director for the Louisiana Dental Association; Secretary Melissa Hart Dean, recruiting and outreach assistant manager at the LSU College of Engineering; and Treasurer Chelsea Haskew, executive sales specialist for Shire Pharmaceuticals.
Other board members are Jayne Anderson, community volunteer; John Brown Jr., senior vice president and chief human resource officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Lisa Capone, executive director for the Office of Development at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Kelsey Clark, attorney at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson; Lana Crump, partner at Kean Miller LLP; Tia Embaugh, organizational development consultant; Karen Fournet, senior vice president of finance and operations and secretary-treasurer for the Louisiana Lottery Corp.; Suzanne Fournier, assistant professor, postgraduate program director and interim chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the LSU School of Dentistry; Jane Herwehe, data action team lead for the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, Bureau of Family Health; Courtney James, pediatrician at Pediatrics of Zachary; Katherine King, partner at Kean Miller LLP; Emily Stevens, director of care management at Woman’s Hospital; and David St. Romain, musician and advocate.
Dr. Michael Fleming, principal in Fleming Advisors in Shreveport, has been elected president of the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum.
Other officers are incoming President A.A. “Chard” Richard III, area president, Gulf States, for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in Baton Rouge; Secretary/Treasurer Ruth Kennedy, health policy director at Southern Strategy Group in Baton Rouge; immediate Past President John Carroll, chief executive officer and wealth adviser at Wellspring Advisor Group in Alexandria; and member at-large Dr. David Carmouche, president of the Ochsner Health Network and senior vice president of community care for Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Returning board members include former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, of Lafayette; Daniel Burke, corporate benefits director at Turner Industries in Baton Rouge; Dr. Chuck Burnell, chief medical officer of Acadian Companies in Lafayette; Jeff Drozda, chief executive officer of the Louisiana Association of Health Plans in Baton Rouge; Wes Hataway, legal and policy director for the Louisiana Nursing Home Association in Baton Rouge; and Cheryl Tolbert, chief executive officer of the Louisiana Business Group on Health in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Supreme Court Justices John L. Weimer and Scott J. Crichton are co-chairing the Louisiana Judicial College.
Executive committee members area Judge William J. Crain, 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, president; Judge Allison H. Penzato, 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, vice president; Judge Lori A. Landry, 16th Judicial District Court, secretary; Judge Jules D. Edwards III, 15th Judicial District Court, treasurer; and Judge Michael A. Pitman, 1st Judicial District Court, immediate past president.