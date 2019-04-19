Think back to your adolescent years. Were you blessed with the curse of braces?
J.T. and Dale discuss teeth and smiling while at work in this edition of Ask J.T. & Dale. Dores Day said “you hear what you see.” That holds true in professional life as employers look for approachable employee with warm smiles. J.T. recommended practicing smiling, even doing so with your mouth closed if you are subconscious about your teeth. Dale suggested visiting dental professionals to find solutions if your teeth are a major concern.
“There are plenty of studies that show that people who are more attractive are hired more often and paid more,” J.T. said. “There’s really a financial incentive for you to consider, which is investing and getting this dental work done. It could literally mean thousands, maybe even hundreds of thousands, over the course of your lifetime.”
