Oil and gas companies made $244.3 million in high bids for federal leases in the Gulf of Mexico during a sale Wednesday.
That's about 37 percent above what the last gulf-wide sale in August generated and nearly double the $124 million that was raised at a lease sale in March 2018.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 30 companies bid on 227 tracts Wednesday, covering 1.26 million acres in the gulf. More than 78 million acres were available for lease, with 1.6 percent attracting bids. The three previous Gulf-wide sales have brought bids on 1 percent or less of the available acreage.
“Today’s lease sale shows strong bidding by established companies, which indicates that the Gulf of Mexico will continue to be a leading energy source for our nation long into the future,” said Joe Balash, assistant secretary for the Department of the Interior’s land and minerals management.
Most of the bids were for leases in waters more than a mile deep, with 95 coming in.
The value of the high bids was roughly split between water between half a mile and a mile deep and waters that are more than a mile deep. There were $115.1 million in high bids for blocks more than a mile deep and $113.8 million for high bids in waters between half a mile and a mile deep.
The highest single bids were Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC's $24.5 million and Hess Corp’s $10.1 million. Shell Offshore Inc. had 87 high bids for a total $84.8 million, while Equinor had the second-largest total of high bids, at $29.2 million.
The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association, which represents all sectors of the oil and gas industry, said it was "confidently optimistic" on the future of the Gulf of Mexico after the lease sale.
This was the fourth offshore sale held under the 2017-2022 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. Under this program, two gulf lease sales will be held each year and include all available blocks in the combined western, central, and eastern Gulf of Mexico planning areas.
The price of oil has been increasing sharply since Christmas Eve, when it hit a low of just over $42 per barrel. That followed a 44 percent plunge since Oct. 3, when it hit a high of just over $76 per barrel.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil briefly crossed the $60 a barrel mark Wednesday, before settling with a gain of 1.4 percent at $59.83 a barrel. The rise came after the U.S. government reported that supplies of oil fell 9.6 percent last week and news that the OPEC cartel plans on maintaining deep production cuts.
Brent crude, an international benchmark, gained 1.3 percent to close at $68.50 a barrel.