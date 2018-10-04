State Farm Insurance, Louisiana's largest auto insurer, is laying off 47 workers at its operations center in Baton Rouge.
The company told state employment regulators the layoffs will take place Nov. 30.
The letter did not provide any reasoning for the layoffs, only that the "reduction in force" will be permanent, and none of the employees are represented by a union.
State Farm moved the operations center to the main building of the Bon Carré Business Center in 2013 in an effort to downsize from its Towne Center space. At the time, the move put 200 employees at Bon Carré. The business park is set to go to an online auction next month after the previous owners defaulted on the mortgage.
Bon Carré is home to the Louisiana Technology Park, Cox Communications and several other occupants.
State Farm wrote in a WARN notice that it is not legally required to give notice of the layoffs, but sent the notice anyway as federal law encourages companies to do so.