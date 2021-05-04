Seefried Industrial Properties has applied for a permit to build a 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center on the site of Cortana Mall.

The company applied for the permit Monday afternoon. Seefried has said it tentatively plans to begin construction in the first week of June. The building should be substantially completed by September 2022.

Jonathan Stites, a senior vice president with Seefried, has said the Cortana facility will be the largest prototype fulfillment center for Amazon and will feature the latest technology the company has to offer.

The building will be nearly 90 feet tall, with the second through fifth floors taken up by storage, robotics and conveyors, which will pluck items and transport them down to the first floor for packaging and distribution. None of the items stored in the Cortana center will be sent directly to customers; instead the facility acts as the first cog in the distribution system Amazon has established.

The demolition of Cortana started in late March and is expected to go through August-September. Plans are to transform the entire site, not only replacing the shopping center with a huge warehouse, but ripping up the parking lot and replacing much of it with landscaping.