A Plaquemine company has signed a $4.75 million contract with East Baton Rouge Parish for mechanical and structural upgrades at the troubled South Wastewater Treatment Plant off Gardere Lane.
Tullier Services LLC, a municipal utility contractor, will replace the plant’s sludge conveyors along with other “mechanical, structural and electrical upgrades,” according to the firm’s contract, which was filed Tuesday in East Baton Rouge Parish. The company will also rebuild the systems that feed polymers into wastewater for treatment and sludge separation.
Tullier Services LLC submitted the lowest bid out of five competitors, beating out NCMC LLC by $102,000. The Metro Council accepted the bid on Sept. 14, according to the contract.
The conveyors transport the “sludge” — the fecal matter that is separated from water when wastewater is treated at a plant — to its next destination, typically a landfill.
The company’s work will not include fixing pump stations that failed last year, said Billy Tullier, owner and president of Tullier Services LLC. The pump station issue caused untreated wastewater to spill into nearby residential areas after torrential rain in September 2021, the fifth such occurrence last year, according to state records. City-parish officials were unsure why the pumps broke down.
Since then, the city-parish has purchased nearby homes and apartment complexes to create a larger “buffer zone” around the plant in the case of future floods. City-parish officials have sounded optimistic after previous storms that the larger zone has mitigated the issue.
In any treatment plant, sludge conveyors can break down over time and need to be replaced, Tullier said. “In every plant, you’ve got to get the solids out,” he said.
The South Wastewater Treatment Plant handles up to 200 millions gallons per day of wastewater.