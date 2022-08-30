The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana sold its downtown office for $675,000 and plans to move to a more visible and accessible location.
The non-profit sold its office at 748 Main St. in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The buyer was Don’t Delay Coastal LLC, a corporation made up of the personal injury attorneys Andre Gauthier and Lee Amedee III.
Carmen Million, president and CEO, said unlike other business and consumer organizations, the BBB doesn’t need to be close to the State Capitol for lobbying purposes. “We can’t even talk about politics,” she said.
Most of the BBB’s clients are senior citizens, who don’t want to drive downtown, she said. “We weren’t as accessible to the people that needed to come to us,” Million said.
The BBB is working at leasing property off Drusilla Lane. The plan is to open a temporary location, hopefully in September, then decide on a permanent move.
The location that is being considered is 1,000-square-feet, much smaller than the 4,700 square foot downtown building. “We don’t need a big location, just a couple of offices, a restroom and a meeting room for arbitrations,” Million said.