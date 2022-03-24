A temporary DraftKings Sportsbook is now open in Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and plans to open a permanent location in 2023, after the riverboat’s landside expansion is completed.
The temporary sportsbook has 20 self-service kiosks and three over-the-counter sports betting ticket cages.
“We believe this temporary DraftKings Sportsbook space will lay the foundation for one of the most engaging sports viewing environments, which will be further elevated upon the opening of the proposed permanent DraftKings Sportsbook next year,” said Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ Holding Company, in a statement. CQ is the owner of Hollywood Baton Rouge.
DraftKings is one of the major online sports betting websites and has been operating a mobile site in the state since January. The company already has a physical presence in Louisiana, operating the sports book in the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles.
The company has an agreement with CQ, which owns the DraftKings at Casino Queen riverboat in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Hollywood broke ground on a $60 million expansion in the summer, putting it on track to be the first Baton Rouge riverboat casino to come off the water. The work, which is set to be completed in the second half of the year, will add 38,000 square feet to the casino atrium.
Plans are to add a sports bar/entertainment venue with seating for 250, a sports viewing area and a Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant, named after the former LSU basketball and NBA great.