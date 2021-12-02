Venture Global formally announced plans to build a $10 billion liquified natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish.
Louisiana Economic Development said the facility will create at least 200 direct jobs, with average annual salaries of $120,000, plus benefits. The terminal is expected to create another 867 indirect jobs in Southwest Louisiana. At the peak of construction, the project is expected to create 2,300 jobs.
Venture Global filed paperwork with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission in January outlining plans for the CP2 LNG. At the time, the company said it expected to begin construction in second quarter 2023 for the first phase of the project and start shipping cargoes of LNG in 2025.
The complex will be located on 650 acres in Cameron, including 170 acres on Monkey Island, providing CP2 with direct access to the deep-water Calcasieu Ship Channel.
The site will be constructed in two phases, and will include four 200,000 cubic-meter full-containment LNG storage tanks and two marine loading berths.
Venture Global is currently building the $4.5 billion Calcasieu Pass LNG terminal, which is set to begin commercial production in a few months. That facility will produce about 10 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, equivalent to about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
CP2 will have double the production capacity at 20 MTPA. Venture Global said the facility will annually capture and store 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. It is unclear how much carbon CP2 will emit once in operation.
Venture Global is also developing two LNG terminals in Plaquemines Parish.
The company is expected to utilize a number of economic development incentives from the state for CP2, including the Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.