LSU Innovation Park will renovate 1,500 square feet of space for use by the Portland tech company Twistlock and other nascent companies, the incubator announced.
The improvements are aided by a $25,000 grant from the Louisiana Business Incubation Association. Last year, the grant program funded renovations to 2,204 square feet of space.
Twistlock said earlier this year it would move open an office in the incubator, bringing at least 20 jobs.
Innovation park will also buy a utility vehicle for staff and student workers to deliver packages across the incubator's 200 acres.