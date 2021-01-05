Ochsner Baton Rouge expects to build out a new $6.8 million pediatric clinic inside the Ochsner Medical Complex The Grove over the next six months.
The new pediatric clinic is expected to span nearly the entire fifth floor of the complex, or 18,500 square feet with a dedicated pediatric waiting room of 3,000 square feet. Plans also include a 3,600-square-foot child development center for physical, speech and occupational therapy. The company expects to spend $700,000 on pediatric medical equipment for the new clinic.
The Grove sits just south of Bluebonnet and I-10 and has been the largest investment by the Ochsner Health System in Baton Rouge to date totaling $116 million. The Grove has a 10-bed hospital and surgical center but also primary care and specialties such as neurosurgery, physical therapy and an infusion center.
The new pediatric center with 38 exam rooms is to meet demand for outpatient services particularly for specialists which it has been recruiting for the clinic. It already has pediatric care at clinics in Iberville, Prairieville and Zachary.
"We're combining all our current pediatric and specialty services then adding a few new ones and putting them all together under one roof on one floor," said Eric McMillen, CEO Ochsner Baton Rouge. "Our goal is to conduct nearly 200,000 pediatric visits here at The Grove in the next five years."
The clinic will have general pediatrics, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric neurology, pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric urology, pediatric cancer care, pediatric hepatology, pediatric ear, nose & throat, pediatric allergy, pediatric dermatology, pediatric pulmonology, and child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology, infusion, pulmonary testing and lactation support services for children.
Ochsner hired The Lemoine Company and the architect is Grace Hebert Curtis Architects. Ochsner planned to build the pediatric center before the coronavirus pandemic began and expects to have ample space for social distancing once completed.