The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana says it has received several calls from businesses targeted by scammers impersonating BBB.
Several local businesses reported receiving a telephone call from a “male with an accent” claiming to be with “the Better Business Bureau.” Businesses also said that the BBB number appeared on their caller ID. Businesses were told the BBB needed to update their information.
“It’s best to be safe. Hang up the phone and call the BBB directly before giving any information,” said BBB President Carmen Million.
Anyone contacted by a scammer impersonating BBB, or any fraudster, should report it to BBB Scam Tracker to help warn others at bbb.org/scamtracker.