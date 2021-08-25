Hannah Q Smokehouse, which got its start several years ago serving meals out of a tent, is planning to open its third location in early 2022.
The restaurant has filed for a permit to remodel a 2,000-square-foot space at 9880 Bluebonnet Blvd., just off the corner of Highland Road, in a space that had been occupied by a hair salon.
John Wagner, who will manage the Bluebonnet restaurant, said the goal is to open between February and April. This will be the third location for Hannah Q, joining the Prairieville restaurant that opened in 2016 and a Government Street restaurant that has been in business since 2019.
“Our goal is to be the barbecue pit of Louisiana,” Wagner said. “We want to be the main people you come to.”
The Bluebonnet Hannah Q will have the same menu as the two other restaurants, with barbecue staples such as pulled pork, brisket, ribs and chicken, along with dishes like pulled pork and pepperjack egg rolls, barbecue jambalaya and pork roast.
About 25 people will work at the restaurant when it opens. Hannah Q will be open seven days a week.
Hannah Q got its start operating out of a tent in the parking lot of Jasmines on the Bayou, the Jones Creek eatery also owned by Herb Fong.