The annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU alumni was released Tuesday.
The list is in alphabetical order for now while the companies ranked by growth are expected to be released in October.
LSU's Roaring 10 is a list of businesses with the highest revenue. No. 1 on the list is Houston-based Audubon Engineering Company LLC followed by B&G Food Enterprises LLC in Morgan City, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana and Southeast Texas in Alexandria, Danos in Gray and HNTB Corporation in Kansas City. Alongside the following companies in Baton Rouge: ISC Constructors LLC, Lipsey's, Performance Contractors Inc., Provident Resources Group Inc. and The Newtron Group LLC.
Nominations are submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to LSU to be considered for the top 100 list, which began in 2011, and the Roaring 10, in its third year.
See the full list of 100 companies in the searchable database below.