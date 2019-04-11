National discount retailer Fred’s is closing seven south Louisiana stores as the company attempts to rebound from declining sales with the closure of 159 underperforming locations.
The stores at 10710 Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge, 228 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales, 2490 W. Congress in Lafayette, 806 Veterans Drive in Carencro, 125 Highway 51 North in Hammond, 1801 West Main St. in Franklin and 1114 S. Main St. in St. Martinville will close by the end of May, with sales starting Thursday. Seven additional stores are closing around the state. The company said it will attempt to move employees to other stores where possible.
The retailer also said it has hired PJ Solomon to evaluate the company's operating plan, as well as all other potential alternatives to maximize the company's value to shareholders. Fred's said there is no assurance that the strategic review will result in any specific action.
Fred’s already is pursuing the sale of its remaining pharmacy assets. It recently sold to Walgreens the pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory of 179 Fred’s stores located across 10 Southeastern states.
Memphis-based Fred’s said its 159 closures make up 29% of the company's 557 stores. The company reported a 5.5% drop in sales in the third quarter of 2018, its most recent earnings report, compared to the previous year.
Joseph Anto, Fred’s chief executive officer, said the underperforming stores targeted focused on locations with shorter leases, near-term lease expirations and limited remaining lease obligations.