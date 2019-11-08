Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation has purchased a hotel next door for $4.4 million and is looking at all of its options for the site.
LWCC purchased the LaQuinta Inn in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was S Hospitality LLC of Denham Springs. S Hospitality purchased the hotel at 2333 S. Acadian in early October for $2.5 million.
Seth Irby, a spokesman for LWCC, said the company plans to tear down the 140-room hotel. It closed recently.
Plans are to look at all possible options for the 2.7 acre site, which is adjacent to LWCC’s offices, he said. The company is in the midst of a $22.7 million renovation of its offices, a move that is scheduled to give the business more space to lease to tenants. Plans are to have two stories of the eight story building up for lease.
“We’re looking at what is best for our company, our employees and the surrounding community,” Irby said.