Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation has purchased a hotel next door for $4.4 million and is looking at all of its options for the site. LWCC purchased the LaQuinta Inn in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was S Hospitality LLC of Denham Springs. S Hospitality purchased the hotel at 2333 S. Acadian in early October for $2.5 million. Seth Irby, a spokesman for LWCC, said the company plans to tear down the 140-room hotel. It closed recently.