The Dynamic Group, a local contractor and disaster recovery firm, has purchased an office building off Sherwood Forest Boulevard and plans to move its operations there.
SONCO Capital LLC, which was set up by Josh McCoy, chief executive officer of Dynamic, paid $840,000 for the building at 3045 Westfork Drive in a deal that closed last week. The seller was Pacesetter National Corp., an insurance claims office.
The building is nearly 9,000 square feet and sits on a 3-acre site. Plans are to add a warehouse to the site. McCoy said the campus setting gives Dynamic the ability to maintain the culture it has created and continue to grow in a central location. The business had reached capacity at its 9800 Airline Highway location.
Chase Muller of Berkshire Hathaway United Properties represented the buyer, while David Palmer of Coldwell Banker One Commercial represented the seller.