There's a new Thai food vendor slated to open at White Star Market in January, known as ThaiHey.

Orawin Yimchalam is a native of Thailand and plans to serve 'street vendor' style Thai food at the market which has stalls with different types of cuisine from around the world.

Yimchalam has worked in California resorts during her tenure in the U.S. and moved to Louisiana in recent years.

Yimchalam and her husband moved from Lafayette to Baton Rouge recently. The entrepreneur has been selling her dishes at farmers markets across the state and this will be her first brick-and-mortar venture.

She plans to sell dishes such as Khao Soi Gai, which is a rice noodle curried soup dish, but also Haw Mok Talay which is a steamed seafood curry dish. Khao Man Gai, a chicken and rice dish, is also expected to be served on a rotating menu.

"Once we saw the food hall, I knew this is exactly where I wanted to be," Yimchalam said in a news release.

ThaiHey is expected to replace Yuzu, a poke and sushi bar at the market.

