Checkers is set to open its third Baton Rouge area location at 11650 Coursey Blvd. sometime in August. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a double drive through and a dine-in section. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers location on Florida Boulevard and in the Central Wal-Mart Supercenter. He has plans to open two more locations.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.