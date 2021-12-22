Rural Sourcing, which announced plans last month to open a software development firm in downtown Baton Rouge, has found a temporary location and plans to start hiring 100 people after the first of the year.
The company has a one-year lease on 3,000 square feet in the Fuqua Hardware Building at the corner of Third and Laurel streets, and will continue to look for a permanent location, said company spokesman Tyler Pearson. By the time the lease is up, Rural Sourcing will “have a better understanding of what we need for our permanent location in terms of collaboration space, space for our community partners and dedicated work space.”
The Atlanta-based information technology firm has interviewed about 100 applicants and plans to start making the first hires at the start of 2022, Pearson said. “We hope to fill 100 positions as quickly as possible,” he said.
Some of the jobs Rural Sourcing is looking to fill include .NET developer, database administrator and web developer. The openings can be found at ruralsourcing.com/careers/positions/
The company said it will create 150 new jobs over the next two or three years. The jobs will have an average salary of $75,000, plus benefits.
Rural Sourcing provides digital engineering services, including application development, data analytics, cloud migration and application security to a number of clients, including large logistics companies and airlines.
“We’re certainly excited to hear that they found a home,” said Gabe Vicknair, interim executive director of the Downtown Development District. “We’re waiting on more information about a permanent space, but this is evidence that downtown is alive and well and we still have the tools to make great developments happen, regardless of the pandemic.”