Summit reviews La.'s role in global energy
The LSU Center for Energy Studies' annual energy summit focusing on "Louisiana's Place in the Global Energy Economy" is set for noon Wednesday in the Dalton J. Woods Auditorium of the LSU Energy, Coast & Environment Building, 93 South Quad Drive, formerly Nicholson Extension, in Baton Rouge.
The conference program also includes discussion about federal trade policies; the outlook for offshore oil and gas development; global liquefied natural gas trends and issues; and Gulf Coast crude oil export trends and opportunities. A reception will follow from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Information and registration are at lsu.edu/ces/conferences/energysummit2018/registration.php.
Water Institute, Paris university collaborate
The Water Institute of the Gulf has formalized an agreement with a Paris-based engineering university to encourage joint research projects, the exchange of staff, and the pursuit of opportunities related to water resource management, resilience, urban water management and flood risk reduction.
Jeff Hebert, Water Institute vice president for adaptation and resilience, said Ecole des Ingénieurs de la Ville de Paris "has been engaged in many research projects in Louisiana post-Hurricane Katrina so it was clear that a working relationship between our two organizations would be beneficial to everyone involved. Communities in France and Louisiana are challenged by changes in climate that are producing increased flooding, extreme heat and other challenges. There is much we can learn from one another.”
“From the point of view of our research, we have always devoted much time and effort to tackle major resilience issues, including the collaboration with our colleagues at the New Orleans City Council after Hurricane Katrina,” said Franck Jung, director of the Paris university.
“This is an opportunity to work together on some of the most urgent issues of our time and to pave the way for sustainable development," said Vincent Sciama, consul general of France in New Orleans.
BRCC gets grant from contractors' fund
Baton Rouge Community College was presented $97,000 by the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors' Education Trust Fund to help grow resources, scholarships and student enrollment for the college's construction management associate degree program.
BRCC has the only American Council for Construction Education-accredited associate degree program in the state and is one of 12 programs in the country accredited by the council. The program has graduated 163 students since 2012 and has had an enrollment of more than 200 students per semester since spring 2016.
Students in the program get classroom instruction as well as hands-on opportunities to hone their skills through various community projects, including Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.
The program is designed to identify and meet industry workforce needs. The program, which can be completed in as few as four semesters, consists of 60 credit hours of coursework, which includes construction classes in materials and methods, print reading, estimating, planning and scheduling, project management and safety. General education and business courses also are included in the curriculum.
CDC grant expands rural health program
The LSU AgCenter has been awarded a $5 million, five-year grant that will fund an ongoing program to improve health in rural Louisiana and expand it to Assumption and three other parishes.
The AgCenter was among institutions in 15 states that received High Obesity Program grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity. Depending on the availability of funds, the AgCenter is expected to receive $1 million per year until 2023.
The grant will support an initiative called Healthy Access, Behaviors and Communities.
The program will continue work that began in 2015 in Madison, Tensas and St. Helena parishes, and will expand to Assumption, Claiborne, East Carroll and Morehouse parishes.
All seven parishes have an adult obesity rate of at least 40 percent, said Denise Holston, an AgCenter nutrition specialist and principal investigator for the project.
As part of the project, the AgCenter and several partner agencies host community forums and conduct assessments on residents’ ability to access nutritious foods and exercise venues. Holston said participants have persuaded local stores to stock more healthful items, established farmers markets, promoted physical activity at schools and community centers, and pushed for safety improvements to streets.
Partners include the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Southern University AgCenter, Louisiana Department of Health, Well-Ahead Louisiana, Center for Planning Excellence, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana Farm to School and Capital Area Planning Commission.
Holiday marketing seminar scheduled
A free seminar on holiday marketing is being held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Tammany West Chamber, 610 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington.
Co-sponsors are the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University, St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce and SCORE Northshore.
The seminar is designed for those with a specialized service or working business-to-business and nonprofits in need of outreach. Topics include how to leverage social media to engage new and existing customers; which promotions and special offers work for business; the best ways to drive response from emails and social posts; strategies to keep offers looking good on a cellphone or tablet; how to create and manage a campaign for the holidays; how to create a simple playbook to plan marketing activities all season long; and how to measure results to get more out of marketing efforts along the way.
Preregistration is required at lsbdc.org.
Chilero announces investor, ambassador
Chilero Brands Beer, owned by Baton Rouge-based Classic Brands LLC, announced that former New Orleans Saints play-by-play announcer Jim Henderson, has become an investor and brand ambassador for Chilero.
Classic Brands was founded by Gary Bonanno. Its Chilero beer is brewed and bottled by Cerveceria Centro Americana Guatemala brewery, which has been operating since 1886 when it was founded by Don Mariano and Don Rafael Castillo in Guatemala City. Chilero has three bottled beers: Chilero, Gold, Brunette and Top Shelf Michelada. Chilero is sold at Walmart, Rouses, Shoppers Value, La Morenitas, Ideal Markets, Shop Rite Stores, Calvin's Bocage, B Quicks, Calandro's and other beer outlets.
BBB plans annual Torch Award banquet
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will hold its annual Torch Awards for Ethics in Business banquet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'auberge Ave., Baton Rouge.
The guest speaker is Roger Cador, former head coach of the Southern University baseball team.
Registration is at bbb.org/en/us/local-bbb/bbb-of-south-central-louisiana.
Business finances seminar scheduled
The SCORE Baton Rouge Chapter has scheduled a workshop titled "Basic Finance for Business Start Up" from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at LSU Emerging Technology, 340 E. Parker Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The purpose of this workshop is to identify and inform new business owners of their financial risks and challenges; to prepare them for the changes in individual and family financial situation caused by the new business establishment; and to help determine if their business enterprise is meeting their financial goals necessary for success.
The phone number is (225) 381-7130 and email is scorebr@scorebr.org.
Propeller picks 22 for accelerator program
New Orleans business incubator Propeller has selected 22 early stage ventures for its Startup Accelerator for entrepreneurs to tackle social and environmental disparities.
Businesses picked range from a grocery store founded in 1948 that is working to rebuild its location in the Lower 9th Ward to a boutique that caters to those surviving breast cancer after mastectomy surgery.
Over three months, the social entrepreneurs work with the organization and mentors to refine their business models and increase their ability to tackle disparities in New Orleans' food, water, health and education systems. Sixty-eight percent of the business founders in the program are people of color, 32 percent are white and 59 percent are women.
Since 2011, Propeller has graduated 200 ventures from its accelerator programs. In 2017, graduates collectively generated $22 million in revenue and financing, created 140 jobs and paid $5.5 million in wages.
Propeller’s Startup Ventures participants in the category of food are 24 Carrot Garden, Bailey’s Grocery and Markets, Culinaria Center for Food Law, Policy and Culture, FASOLEAF, Insanitea Kombucha and RePurpose Food Co.; in water, GEM Construction Group, Water Bright Side Oysters, Mastodonte, New Orleans Stormwater Training Corps and Water Block; in health, Gienetix, The Mastectomy Boutique, Relief Telemed, Saul’s Light Foundation and The Split Second Foundation; and in education, Beautify, Irene Morgan Schools, KNOW Card Games, NOCCJ, Oxbow Education and Sports Series Inc.