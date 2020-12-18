Louisiana continued a sluggish jobs recovery between October and November but remains 4.8% down over the year due to the economic recession which has lingered even after many restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.

Louisiana had 1,908,400 nonfarm jobs in November, up 23,900 jobs from October for an uptick of 1.2% but still 97,900 number of jobs below year-ago levels,according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

Meanwhile, the report showed 169,348 unemployed in November, an improvement compared to 195,730 in October. But it's still more individuals out of work than a year ago when 104,716 were jobless in November. In May, at the height of the statewide restrictions and stay-at-home order, there were 289,500 workers were out of a job, according to federal data.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.7% in November, down from 6.9% in October but still well above its pre-pandemic 3.7% one year ago.

The monthly unemployment data is calculated using worker surveys conducted during the second week of November.

Leisure and hospitality continues to be the hardest-hit industry, down 28,100 jobs, or 11.6%, to 212,900; education and health services was down 18,700 jobs, or 5.7%, to 305,200 jobs; federal, state and local government, which includes public school employees, was down 10,300 jobs, or 3%, to 328,300 jobs; professional and business services, 8,100 jobs, or 3.7%, to 209,800.

Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, was down 7,200 jobs, or 19.5%, to 29,600 workers; manufacturing was down 7,100 jobs, or 5.1%, to 129,800 workers; trade, transportation and utilities, 6,600 jobs, or 1.7%, to 377,400 workers; construction, 5,100 jobs, or 3.6%, to 133,300; other services, 3,300 jobs, or 4.4%, to 70,400; information, 3,000 jobs, or 13.3%, to 19,400; financial activities, 400 jobs, or 0.43%, to 92,300.

