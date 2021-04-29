L’Auberge Baton Rouge, the largest casino in the region, has dropped its mask requirement for all guests when visiting to eat, play and gamble.
L'Auberge is one of several destination casinos for gamblers, but also events and has more than 200 hotel rooms at the site along the Mississippi River.
The company announced its plans on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.
"Masks are no longer required for our guests when visiting L'Auberge Baton Rouge. We appreciate your patience during this time and hope to see you soon!" according to a statement.
Gov. John Bel Edwards eliminated the statewide mask mandate this week, citing the widespread availability of the COVID vaccine and a continuing decline in the number of cases. The order had been in place since July.
In response to the governor's move, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome lifted the parishwide mask mandate as well.
Of note, buffets are now permitted again indoors. Casinos in general are popular for buffet offerings.
L'Auberge has been posting a slew of jobs in recent days from cashiers to dealers and hospitality workers. It was not immediately clear what the company's policy would be for employees regarding masks.
Staff writers Blake Paterson, Timothy Boone and Sam Karlin alongside features editor Karen Martin contributed to this story.
