Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos posted a 4.6% increase in winnings in September when compared to the year before, the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets during a month that was heavily impacted by hurricanes.

Hollywood Casino, which recently announced plans to build a gambling barge on land that will open in February 2022, brought in nearly $4.6 million during the month. That was a 19.1% increase over the $3.8 million it brought in during September 2019.