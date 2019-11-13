A real estate developer inspired by 2016's widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area is in the early operational stages of manufacturing flood, hurricane and fire resistant buildings.
Ready Shield Solutions, operated by Robert Day, has over the past year renovated the old Holsum Bread Bakery in north Baton Rouge near Choctaw Drive and North Ardenwood. The bakery had been shut down since 1989. A small section of the historic bakery is expected to be preserved and restored as a museum exhibit for visitors.
“After the floods, he said we’ve got to figure out a way to build houses and buildings that are resilient and aren’t going to flood,” Sandy Avery, director of real estate operations at R.W. Day and Associates said of Day’s thought process. Day was unavailable for an interview for medical reasons.
His company's buildings use a steel erector-set-like frame instead of wood and can be customized for clients. The company plans to manufacture nearly every aspect in-house, including windows and doors, all of which are patent-pending. The use of steel studs and magnesium oxide in place of wood are key. A sample of its magnesium oxide interior wall has been sitting in a bucket of water on site since July without degeneration, warping or mold, officials said. Another sample has been tested with a blow torch for its fire retardant ability.
“Right now we’re doing commercial buildings to pay the bills but all of this is to build resilient homes throughout the Gulf Coast,” Avery said. “We get the plans and feed them through the computer, (the steel machine) prints out the steel frames then they get put together. We’re not stopped by the rain, the computer is more accurate than when somebody is nailing into wood.”
Worst-case scenario, properties built with the company’s technology that do take on water in the walls can have the interior walls removed and allow the water to seep out, then are screwed back into place. Flooring can be removed and won't be damaged by water as well. The buildings sit on foundational slabs.
“When we finish, if your house were to flood just take the panel off, let the water drain out and put everything back together,” Avery said of the walls. “Mold doesn’t grow on any of this, termites won’t eat this.”
Workers on-site have been assembling these custom steel frame buildings for months. The company claims that its steel frame buildings are about 15% more expensive than a wood frame building right now, but once at full-scale it would cost the same. The price point for the affordable homes, expected to be 1,500 square feet and have several bedrooms, will be $150,000, but cost about $120,000 for the homeowner when incentives are included. Future plans include multi-family developments as well. The company has reached out to federal, state and local housing organizations to coordinate future projects.
Once operating at full-scale, the manufacturing and assembly facility could produce up to 500 houses per year and support about 300 jobs, most of which don’t require skilled trade experience as is common in the construction industry. The company has about two dozen employees so far, which includes building designers who create blueprints for buildings that are printed from rolls of cold form steel, but also assembly workers.
Entire buildings are assembled at the site then trucked to its final destination. The company has been filling orders for commercial buildings in the past few months, such as the new Walk On’s in Slidell through its affiliated company Construction Services Group of Baton Rouge LLC.
The main focus will be affordable housing developments, which could be built in weeks rather than months.
"We want to provide quality housing and it's not going to be a mansion but it's a home that is livable and high quality, we don't want to build cheap," Avery said.
The first affordable housing project is slated for Hollywood Street in north Baton Rouge near Plank Road — Day’s childhood neighborhood. Several hundred homes are planned for that development. The first home is expected to be transported on-site and completed in the next month.
The biggest challenge in the affordable housing process will be acquiring land with clear titles, according to the company. The goal is to find greenfields for the new construction single-family homes.
Documents on file with the Louisiana Economic Development Department estimated the factory project was a $60 million capital investment; several million dollars has been spent so far. The factory is expected to generate an estimated $46 million in taxes during the first 10 years. The company is seeking tax incentive programs, including the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, Restoration Tax Abatement and Quality Jobs program.