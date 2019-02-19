Ochsner Health System has struck a multi-year "strategic alliance" with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to improve clinical trials.
The New Orleans-based nonprofit health system said the partnership will explore ways to "enhance the clinical trial experience" and make participation easier on patients and health care professionals.
The alliance aims to create a "digital clinical trial experience," said Dr. Richard Milani, Ochsner's chief clinical transformation officer. The first project as part of the partnership transferred mock data from Ochsner's electronic health records system to Pfizer's electronic data capture system.
The next phase will develop new ways to digitize clinical trials, Ochsner said in a news release. The health system said integrating patient data into clinical trial databases has been a goal in the industry since the inception of electronic health records.
Pfizer is a publicly-traded pharmaceutical firm that posted $53.6 billion in revenues last year.