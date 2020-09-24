P.F. Chang’s has said that up to 75 employees at both its Baton Rouge and Metairie restaurants could face reduced hours for more than six months.
According to letters with the Louisiana Workforce Commission on Sept. 18, employees had their hours cut in March as a result of the state efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. For about two months, all Louisiana restaurants became carry-out or drive-thru only.
Even though the restaurants have been allowed to reopen, all eateries are operating at 75% seating capacity and alcohol sales have to end at 11 p.m.
P.F. Chang’s said since these restrictions will be in place for the foreseeable future, the company doesn’t know when workers will be able to go back to normal hours. Many employees at both the Baton Rouge and Metairie locations have seen hours cut by more than half, the company said.