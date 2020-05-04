The Parkview Baptist Church Foundation bought the Laser Tag of Baton Rouge building on Sherwood Forest Boulevard for $1.95 million, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The church intends to publicly announce plans for the 22,279-square-foot building near Airline Highway on May 22 but declined to further discuss other purchasing details, church officials said to the business publication Monday.
The property was originally listed for $2.9 million.
The Laser Tag of Baton Rouge also announced it would be permanently shuttered, according to its website.