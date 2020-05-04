Laser Tag of Baton Rouge

Courtesy of Google.

The Parkview Baptist Church Foundation bought the Laser Tag of Baton Rouge building on Sherwood Forest Boulevard for $1.95 million, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report. 

The church intends to publicly announce plans for the 22,279-square-foot building near Airline Highway on May 22 but declined to further discuss other purchasing details, church officials said to the business publication Monday.

The property was originally listed for $2.9 million.

The Laser Tag of Baton Rouge also announced it would be permanently shuttered, according to its website. 

