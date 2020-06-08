The Baton Rouge location of Topgolf is set to reopen at noon Tuesday after being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility has made several changes to promote social distancing and allow guests to play with confidence. Topgolf is offering free online reservations, allowing customers to book open-air bays before they arrive, reducing waiting lines. Dividers have been installed between bays, which are 11 feet apart from tee to tee. Staggered check-in times will be instituted.
Gov. John Bel Edwards instituted Phase 2 of his stay-at-home order on Friday, which allowed bowling alleys, pool halls and driving ranges like Topgolf to get back in business.