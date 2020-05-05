A local investor who specializes in Mid City redevelopments has purchased property on Government and Julia streets.
Anthony Kimble bought property at 1440 Government St. and 1419 Julia St. from David L. and Donna M. Applegate of Baton Rouge for $20 “and other good and valuable considerations”, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office Monday. Newton Jullien Gordon of New Orleans has a 21% stake in the Julia Street property.
Plans are to build 12 to 14 multifamily housing units on the Julia Street site, which is made up of three lots. Kimble said the units will be “affordable for the neighborhood.” After those units are developed, he’ll do something with 1440 Government St., a 27,500-square-foot building that is currently zoned for retail and office.
Those properties are located near the historic Hotel Lincoln, which is currently being redeveloped by Kimble and Solomon Carter. The Hotel Lincoln, which catered to black entertainers such as Aretha Franklin and James Brown, is being turned into apartments and short-term rentals.
Kimble also owns the Government Village shopping center at 5219 Government. In the next 30 to 45 days he will start rehabilitating the 15,000 square feet of commercial space in the center. He wants to build 60 mixed-income housing units behind the property.
“We’re going to make it more appealing, with more parking,” he said.