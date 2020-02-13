The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will hold its annual meeting March 26 at the LSU Stadium Club.
The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for BRAC investors, $60 for non-investors. Reserved tables are also available for investors and non-investors.
BRAC will share highlights of its work in 2019 and present annual awards, including the the D. Jensen Holliday Award, honoring a member of the board for exemplary leadership and service, the Project of the Year Award, spotlighting a significant economic development project from 2019, and the new Business Growth Award, recognizing Capital Region businesses who have experienced significant job growth over the past three years.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to brac.org/events.