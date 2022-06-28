Quarters, a restaurant and entertainment venue at the intersection of Coursey and Sherwood Forest boulevards, has closed.
Quarters Owner Collis Temple III said in a statement the closure is effective immediately.
“Between the significant challenges presented by COVID-19, new competitors entering the Baton Rouge market, and rapidly rising food and labor costs, we had no choice but to make this very difficult decision,” Temple said.
Quarters opened in 2013 as an arcade and laser tag arena, and Temple, a former LSU basketball standout, was one of the original owners. An adjoining restaurant, The Grind, opened a year later.
In June 2020 Temple announced he was temporarily closing Quarters for renovations and rebranding. The plan was to turn the laser tag arena into a reception and events venue and operate the restaurant as the same name as the business.
The goal was to make Quarters more family-friendly and bring in live music and comedy shows.
The business did reopen after the COVID pandemic eased up.