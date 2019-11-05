Organizers hope to begin construction on one of the six major projects aimed at transforming a section of Plank Road within the next year.

The Plank Road redevelopment plan was unveiled Tuesday during a standing-room only event at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy at Southern University. It was developed after nearly a year of meetings with stakeholders and aims to revitalize a 4.3 mile section of Plank Road, stretching from 22nd Street to Harding Boulevard/Hooper Road.

Tuesday's event is just the beginning, said Chris Tyson, president and chief executive officer of Build Baton Rouge, the parish’s redevelopment authority. The hard work of implementing the plan and the policy changes to help make it a reality is next.

Plank Road redevelopment: Grocery store, civic space, offices, more detailed in master plan A food hub anchored by a grocery store, a civic space for community meetings and events, a pocket park and a building that will house Build Ba…

The six projects outlined in the plan are:

A mixed use development near the intersection of Plank and Mohican Street that will include a 15,000 square foot grocery store, a pharmacy, residential units and space for local food entrepreneurs.

A 22,000 square foot civic center across Plank from the grocery store development.

A 30,000 square foot mixed use development on Plank, between Oswego and Calumet streets, that would house the offices of Build Baton Rouge, a YWCA early childhood learning center, and 15-16 mixed income housing units.

An essential human services development near the intersection of Plank and Choctaw Drive done in conjunction with St. Vincent de Paul, which could include emergency housing.

A transit oriented development at the northwest corner of Plank and Choctaw. While Build Baton Rouge controls parcels of lands at all the other catalytic development sites, the organization does not own the land and would need to work with a developer.

A pocket park and pop up retail space at Plank and Dayton Street.

“This is a broad, comprehensive effort aimed at creating an equitable development plan for the city’s most blighted and disinvested corridor,” Tyson said.