A regional Frito-Lay distribution center is under construction off Airline Highway, behind Halpin's Flooring America. The 150,000 square foot building at 19888 Thad Cain is more than 5½ times larger than the current Frito-Lay distribution center in Industriplex, said Leon Audibert of Property One. Audibert brokered the deal, representing the local sellers and the Chicago-based developer, InSite Real Estate. The goal is to finish the distribution center by the end of the year.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.