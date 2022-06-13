A lawsuit pitting the Lamar Advertising Company against the Satanic Temple is heading back to an Arkansas court room Tuesday in a hearing that could decide the fate of the temple’s crusade over a canceled billboard contract.
The Satanic Temple sued Lamar in federal court in February, claiming the Baton Rouge-based advertising company illegally backed out of a deal to run billboards in Arkansas and Indiana promoting the organization’s “Satanic Abortion Ritual.” The ritual is intended to relieve the “guilt, doubt, and shame” that can be associated with having an abortion, according to the group’s court filings.
The two sides will meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas in front of U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks. At the hearing, Brooks will rule on Lamar’s motion to dismiss the suit, said Matthew Kezhaya, an attorney for the Satanic Temple.
Should Brooks block that motion, he may set a rough timeline for when the trial would start, Kezhaya said. Instead of a specific date, Brooks likely would block off a future two-week period during which the trial could commence.
The Satanic Temple, based in Salem, Massachusetts, bills itself as a religious organization that venerates Satan as a symbol but does not worship him — or any other all-powerful figures — outright. It has distanced itself from the Church of Satan, the decades-old institution that worships Lucifer.
The temple unveiled its “Satanic Abortion Ritual” in August 2020. According to court filings, it involves taking deep breaths and reciting some of the group’s seven membership tenets — which revolve around personal freedom and critical thinking — before and after an abortion is performed.
To promote the ritual, the Satanic Temple enlisted SeedX, an international marketing firm, to design advertisements and find optimal placements for them. The temple wanted to display billboards in Arkansas and Indiana near “crisis pregnancy centers,” which it says are “fake abortion clinics” that deter patrons from receiving the procedure.
On Sept. 15, 2020, SeedX signed a $16,000 contract with Lamar to run the billboards for about a month. That same day, SeedX sent the designs to Lamar for approval.
All of them carried the Satanic Temple’s logo, which depicts a “sabbatic goat superimposed over an inverted pentagram,” according to court filings. They also feature the same message: “Our religious abortion ritual averts many state restrictions.” In its suit, the temple argues abortion restriction laws in Arkansas and Indiana interfere with its religious practices, which support “bodily autonomy.”
Shortly thereafter, Lamar executives began expressing reservations about the designs and their accompanying messages, according to emails the Satanic Temple obtained and filed in its federal court case. The emails indicate Lamar found the billboard drafts to be “misleading and offensive.”
Several days later, on Sept. 21, a Lamar representative told SeedX the designs had been rejected. SeedX sent Lamar new designs in an attempt to mollify Lamar, but the advertising company ultimately canceled the contract on Sept. 25.
The Satanic Temple argued Lamar unfairly terminated the deal without explanation. The suit says the contract was “unconscionable” because it gave Lamar an “unfettered right” to reject any designs.
It claimed Lamar discriminated against the temple in violation of the Arkansas Civil Rights Act, and that the advertising company had previously approved other billboards with anti-abortion messages.
The group said Lamar owns all of the “suitable” billboard spaces in Arkansas and Indiana, and that other billboard companies suggested by Lamar were not viable. The temple ended up buying a billboard in Phoenix for $80,000, substantially more than the Arkansas contract.
Lamar has filed motions to quash the suit, largely based on jurisdiction and monetary thresholds.
Lamar said it does not object to “displaying billboards carrying The Satanic Temple’s imagery and messaging.”
“The Satanic Abortion Ritual designs,” Lamar argued, “were misleading and offensive because they suggested that participants could disregard state law.”
Lamar also said the Arkansas court lacks jurisdiction because the amount in question doesn’t exceed the required $75,000 threshold for the case to be heard in federal court.
While the contract was for $16,000, the Satanic Temple claims its damages in the case will exceed $643,000, which includes the cost to purchase eight billboards in Arkansas and Indiana, attorney fees and punitive damages. Lamar disputed this figure, citing the $16,000 contract amount.
Lamar also said Arkansas isn’t the proper venue because the contract was signed by a Lamar representative from Indiana and was ultimately canceled by an executive in Louisiana.
The Satanic Temple originally filed its suit in state court in Arkansas, but Kezhaya said the group moved its case to the federal level because federal courts are better equipped to handle issues involving civil rights and freedom of speech.
An attorney arguing the case for Lamar in Arkansas did not return a call for comment.