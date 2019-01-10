Georgia-Pacific will lay off nearly 700 people at its Port Hudson mill due to declining demand for office and copy paper.
About 300 people will continue to work at the mill, producing toilet tissue and paper towels for retail purchase.
The company said it will permanently shut down its office paper machines, converting assets, woodyard, pulp mill and most of its energy generating complex by mid-March. About 650 of the jobs at the facility are in office paper and pulp assets, and about 40 in business and sales jobs.
Kelly Ferguson, a Georgia-Pacific spokesman, said the layoffs have nothing to do with the hard work done by the employees at the paper mill, but reflect the fact that the demand for office paper isn’t viable long term because of the shift toward electronic and digital communications.
“The fact is the market for these products have been declining by 3 percent to 5 percent annually for the past five to 10 years,” he said. “People aren’t using as much paper.”
Georgia-Pacific will work with union leaders and salaried staff on how to best shut down the divisions and find work for employees at other company owned facilities.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration said in a statement she was "extremely disappointed to learn that hundreds of hard-working men and women who reside in East Baton Rouge Parish will be without employment as a result of this closure."
Broome said she will meet with leaders from the company as well as the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Louisiana Economic Development and other groups to "map out a plan of action."
The city-parish and the Louisiana Workforce Commission are initiating the EmployBR Rapid Response program to provide job placement assistance, career counseling, workshops and other resources.