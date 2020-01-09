Hobby Lobby will open a 55,000-square-foot store in the Juban Crossing development in Denham Springs next month.
The store will occupy a new building at 10230 Cassle Road and open in early February, said officials with Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby. It will be the craft and home décor chain’s fourth Baton Rouge-area location, joining stores on College Drive, Siegen Lane and O’Neal Lane.
Between 35 and 50 part- and full-time employees will work at the store.
Hobby Lobby has more than 850 U.S. stores, including 17 in Louisiana.