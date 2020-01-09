Hobby Lobby

FILE - In this Monday, June 30, 2014, file photo, customers walk to a Hobby Lobby store in Oklahoma City. The chain is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area store in early February, with a location at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Hobby Lobby will open a 55,000-square-foot store in the Juban Crossing development in Denham Springs next month.

The store will occupy a new building at 10230 Cassle Road and open in early February, said officials with Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby. It will be the craft and home décor chain’s fourth Baton Rouge-area location, joining stores on College Drive, Siegen Lane and O’Neal Lane.

Between 35 and 50 part- and full-time employees will work at the store.

Hobby Lobby has more than 850 U.S. stores, including 17 in Louisiana.

