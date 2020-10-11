The Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by the newspaper, once again fell short of the pace set by the broader markets during the third quarter.

The 20 Louisiana-based publicly traded businesses that make up the portfolio were up by 5.5% collectively for the quarter.

In comparison, the S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up by 8.3% during the quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average, an index of 30 top businesses, was up 7.5%. The Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was up 6.1%.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the economic collapse associated with it and the uncertainty around the presidential election, the stock market continues to do well, said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University. Ricchiuti tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports.

“They’re climbing a wall of worry,” he said. “There are all these terrible things to worry about; the unemployment recovery is losing steam and it doesn’t look like another stimulus is going to happen.”

Despite there being plenty of reasons not to be in the stock market, Ricchiuti said there’s really nowhere else for investors to put their money. Interest rates remain near all-time lows and the Federal Reserve has given no indication of changing things anytime soon. So that makes banks and the bond market less appealing.

The Pelican State Portfolio had a similar performance against the markets during the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30. The stocks were up 1.8% during that time frame, while the S&P increased by 13%, the Dow was up 3.3% and the Russell rose by 0.5%.

The big winner for the third quarter was Conrad Industries, the Morgan City shipbuilder for the energy and government markets. Shares jumped 30%, rebounding after the price hit low points earlier this year.

But most of the other winners were stocks that have been doing well since the pandemic started about seven months ago. Those mainly represent businesses that have been bolstered by people staying at home. There’s a sense that the local stocks are kind of in a situation like “Groundhog Day” where things stay the same, Ricchiuti said.

Waitr, the food and grocery delivery service based in lake Charles with major operations in Lafayette, was up 22% for the quarter and nearly 170% for the 12-month period ending in September. Covington-based Pool Corp. was up 23%, ending the quarter trading at nearly $335 a share. The two publicly traded home health companies, LHC Group of Lafayette and Baton Rouge-based Amedisys, were up in the 20% range for the quarter.

“It’s the same leaders and the same laggards,” he said. “Banks are generally down in the slow interest rate environment.” The banks that have done well, such as First Guaranty in Hammond, Origin Bank in Ruston and Red River Bank in Alexandria, are not cursed with a lot of energy loans.

While businesses felt like they were flying blind at the start of the pandemic, they have learned how to work in the environment and become more efficient in terms of using workers remotely and dealing with smaller staffs. That means when the pandemic ends, it should be easier for businesses to make money, Ricchiuti said.

The big loser for the quarter was SEACOR Marine Holdings of Houma, which saw its stock price fall by more than 20% during the quarter. The sustained low oil prices have been a problem for energy companies, Ricchiuti said.

“Private equity is not willing to fund them,” he said. Things have gotten so bad, there are cases of energy companies filing for bankruptcy, then cutting equipment up for scrap.