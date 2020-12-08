A new surgical neonatal intensive care unit inside the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital opened this week about 14 months after the main hospital began operations.

The 6,700-square-foot surgical space cost about $3.3 million to build and was named the Newton & Betsy Thomas Family Center for Newborn and Infant Intensive Care.

The 10-room unit with 11 beds is a Level III facility, which means pediatricians with subspecialists are on staff to care for babies born with critical illnesses. The hospital hired neonatologists, neonatal nurses and respiratory therapists for the unit.

The unit won't have a delivery center, but instead will be a hub for existing newborn patients with critical illnesses who need access to specialists.

Patients could come through either the new hospital's emergency room or other facilities within the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of the Lake Health System. The system runs Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and has neonatal units at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa and St. Dominic's in Mississippi. There are 100 beds in neonatal units across the hospital system, which means babies requiring specialty surgeries can be transferred to the new children's hospital for its higher level of specialized care.

“This center provides destination care to newborns and infants that have surgical needs or complicated medical conditions that benefit from detailed pediatric specialty care,” said Dr. Trey Dunbar, president of Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health and a neonatologist.

The $230 million, 360,000-square-foot hospital has 93 licensed beds and capacity to expand up to 130 beds in the coming years.

+62 Take a look inside as new $230M OLOL Children's Hospital prepares for move, opening The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which operates our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, expects to open its new $2…

FMOLHS plans to invest in Mississippi hospital, Lafayette, Baton Rouge Baton Rouge-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System expects to make some capital investments in the Mississippi hospital it ac…